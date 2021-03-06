Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Sells $684,900.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MESA stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.