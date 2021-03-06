Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Sells $684,900.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.