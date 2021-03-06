Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

