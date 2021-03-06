Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Meggitt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.26 on Friday. Meggitt has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

