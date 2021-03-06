MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Desjardins

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.98.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.20 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

