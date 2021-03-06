Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

