MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 3,025,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,031,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other MedMen Enterprises news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 1,364,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $272,870.20. Insiders have sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696 over the last 90 days.

Shares of MMNFF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,219,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,026. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

