MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.34. MDC Partners shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 330,487 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MDC Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

