Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 20,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,876. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

