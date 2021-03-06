Matthew Munn Sells 3,449 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $122.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

