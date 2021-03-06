Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Truist

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.56.

MA stock opened at $360.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.39. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

