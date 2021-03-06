MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 35,406 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $92.79. 939,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 250.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

