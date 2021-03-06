Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRETF. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Martinrea International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.