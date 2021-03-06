Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. Martinrea International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

