Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Tops $64.14 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and $17.30 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00463028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00076609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00463771 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,726,871 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

