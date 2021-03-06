Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) dropped 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 557,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 649,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

