Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 458,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,363. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

