MahaDAO Price Reaches $8.66 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00017787 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.79 million and $2.68 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00463084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00076900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00465117 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,446 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

