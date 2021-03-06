Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) vs. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Head to Head Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $325.63 million 2.34 $20.27 million $0.58 26.83 Black Knight $1.18 billion 9.70 $108.80 million $1.72 42.30

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magic Software Enterprises and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Black Knight 0 2 12 0 2.86

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $96.69, suggesting a potential upside of 32.90%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 4.85% 12.69% 8.22% Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99%

Volatility and Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Magic Software Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

