Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 9,258 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.