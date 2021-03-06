Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 637.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.88. 4,040,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,265. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.