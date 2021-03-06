Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $123.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $123,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,387. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

