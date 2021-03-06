Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $11.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.83. 1,979,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.