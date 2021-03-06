Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 4,232 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Entergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $89.13. 1,989,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,911. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

