Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.71) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $116.28 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

