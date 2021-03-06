Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Up 64.9% in February

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 28th total of 195,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. 369,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,373. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.