Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 516,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 99.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 66.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.29. 101,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

