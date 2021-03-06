Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 204,663 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204,663 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.46, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $79.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

