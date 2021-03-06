Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $41.72 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $41,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of DG stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

