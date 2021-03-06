Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

