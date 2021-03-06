Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE LL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 82.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

