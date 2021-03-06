Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $680.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

