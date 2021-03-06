Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 28th total of 11,500,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LKNCY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,880. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

