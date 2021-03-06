LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

