LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $98.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

