LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -146.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.