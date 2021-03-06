LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

