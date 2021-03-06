LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $379,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of AVNS opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.