LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 210.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

GTLS stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

