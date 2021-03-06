LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 210.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.
GTLS stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.