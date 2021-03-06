Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $709.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 2,159,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,874. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

