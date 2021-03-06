Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $95.19. 2,159,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $120.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

