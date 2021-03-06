Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

LOGI opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

