LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 28.3% Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $109,036.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars.

