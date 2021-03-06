L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.2 days.

LCCTF stock remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354. L’Occitane International has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

