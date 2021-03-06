Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$278,448.86 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.
Shares of TSE L opened at C$64.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$22.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.
Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.
