Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$278,448.86 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$64.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$22.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

