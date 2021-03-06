Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

L stock traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$64.70. The company had a trading volume of 800,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,618. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

