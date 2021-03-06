LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Down 7.5%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.82. 1,102,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,101,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,010 shares of company stock worth $141,274. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth about $2,080,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

