LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $55.56 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,012 shares of company stock worth $26,575,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $8,099,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

