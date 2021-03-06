Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 952,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

