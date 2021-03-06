Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 952,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
About Lithium
