Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.69. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 52,028 shares trading hands.
LPCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.75.
Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.
