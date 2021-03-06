Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.69. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 52,028 shares trading hands.

LPCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.