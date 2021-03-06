Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 5.4%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 613,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 413,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.
About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
