Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 5.4%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 613,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 413,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

